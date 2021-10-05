IndusInd Bank net advances grows 10%, deposits up 21% in Q2

For the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1), IndusInd Bank's consolidated net profit rose 99.2% year-on-year of ₹1,061 crore. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹510 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to ₹3,563.7 crore from ₹3,309 crore in Q1FY21. Moreover, its asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing a(GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). Additionally, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.84% from 0.69%.