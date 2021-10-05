IndusInd Bank net advances grows 10%, deposits up 21% in Q2

IndusInd Bank net advances grows 10%, deposits up 21% in Q21 min read . 10:22 AM IST
IndusInd Bank's retail deposits and deposits from Small Business Customers amounted to ₹1,11,749 crore as of 30 September 2021
Announcing its second quarter (Q2) update, IndusInd Bank said that the lender's net advances grew 10% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis & 5% on a sequential basis to ₹2,21,821 crore as of September 30, 2021.
Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank's deposits surged 21% YoY & 3% QoQ during the quarter under review at ₹2,75,486 crore, under which the retail deposits and deposits from Small Business Customers amounted to ₹1,11,749 crore as of 30 September 2021 as compared to ₹1,05,737 crore as of 30 June 2021.
The bank's CASA (current and savings accounts) ratio remained unchanged at 42.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 40.4% year-on-year (YoY).
Shares of IndusInd Bank surged 0.6% to ₹1,126.6 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals.
For the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1), IndusInd Bank's consolidated net profit rose 99.2% year-on-year of ₹1,061 crore. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹510 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to ₹3,563.7 crore from ₹3,309 crore in Q1FY21. Moreover, its asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing a(GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). Additionally, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.84% from 0.69%.
