Crisis-hit IndusInd draws top search firms scouting for mandate to find new CEO
Devina Sengupta , Shayan Ghosh , Gopika Gopakumar 4 min read 26 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Egon Zehnder has been the go-to firm to search for private bank CEOs in the past, with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank giving it the mandate.
The board of IndusInd Bank is expected to appoint a search firm to look for a new chief executive officer even as it awaits an audit report on accounting lapses.
