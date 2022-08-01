IndusInd Bank partners Rupyy to offer loans for used-cars1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 03:41 PM IST
- IndusInd Bank will also leverage Rupyy’s digital assets and offer schemes that will incentivise customers
NEW DELHI: IndusInd Bank on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Rupyy – a new age digital lending platform offering 100% paperless loan processing. Rupyy is the fintech arm of the Jaipur-based Girnarsoft Pvt. Ltd. which houses brands like CarDekho, BikeDekho, Zigwheels, Powerdrift, among others.