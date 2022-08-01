OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  IndusInd Bank partners Rupyy to offer loans for used-cars
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: IndusInd Bank on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Rupyy – a new age digital lending platform offering 100% paperless loan processing. Rupyy is the fintech arm of the Jaipur-based Girnarsoft Pvt. Ltd. which houses brands like CarDekho, BikeDekho, Zigwheels, Powerdrift, among others.

This partnership will enable users of ‘Rupyy’ to avail simplified documentation and instant processing of vehicle loans from IndusInd Bank. Customers of the bank can now opt for flexible repayment options while transacting on ‘Rupyy’.

“We are delighted to partner with Rupyy to provide the whole gamut of used-car loan offers…We believe this partnership will add an extra layer of convenience for customers in order to on-board a seamless auto loan journey," said A.G. Sriram, Head – Consumer Finance Division, IndusInd Bank.

“With our decades of expertise in the vehicle finance segment combined with Rupyy’s new-age digital experience, we are sure that this marks the beginning of an exciting phase in our relationship with the Rupyy as well as a wonderful digital-first experience for our customers,"  saidT.A. Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, IndusInd Bank.

MINT PREMIUM See All

IndusInd Bank will also leverage Rupyy’s digital assets and offer schemes that will incentivise customers.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout