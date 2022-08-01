NEW DELHI: IndusInd Bank on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Rupyy – a new age digital lending platform offering 100% paperless loan processing. Rupyy is the fintech arm of the Jaipur-based Girnarsoft Pvt. Ltd. which houses brands like CarDekho, BikeDekho, Zigwheels, Powerdrift, among others.

This partnership will enable users of ‘Rupyy’ to avail simplified documentation and instant processing of vehicle loans from IndusInd Bank. Customers of the bank can now opt for flexible repayment options while transacting on ‘Rupyy’.

“We are delighted to partner with Rupyy to provide the whole gamut of used-car loan offers…We believe this partnership will add an extra layer of convenience for customers in order to on-board a seamless auto loan journey," said A.G. Sriram, Head – Consumer Finance Division, IndusInd Bank.

“With our decades of expertise in the vehicle finance segment combined with Rupyy’s new-age digital experience, we are sure that this marks the beginning of an exciting phase in our relationship with the Rupyy as well as a wonderful digital-first experience for our customers," saidT.A. Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, IndusInd Bank.

IndusInd Bank will also leverage Rupyy’s digital assets and offer schemes that will incentivise customers.