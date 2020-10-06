IndusInd Bank posts 10% rise in Q2 deposits at 2.28 trillion

IndusInd Bank posts 10% rise in Q2 deposits at ₹2.28 trillion1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 04:18 PM IST
IndusInd Bank reports 10% year-on-year rise in its deposits at ₹2.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended Sept. The lender had deposits ₹2.07 lakh crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal
MUMBAI : Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported 10% year-on-year rise in its deposits at ₹2.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended September.
It had deposits totalling ₹2.07 lakh crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal (Q2 FY20). In the first quarter of the current fiscal, it had deposits of ₹2.11 lakh crore.
Of the ₹2.28 lakh crore deposits in Q2 FY21, retail and deposits from small customers amounted to ₹75,610 crore compared to ₹67,318 crore in Q1 FY21.
The bank said its net advances grew by 2% in Q2 FY21 to ₹2 lakh crore as compared to ₹1.97 lakh crore in the same period of last fiscal and ₹1,98 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.
The current account saving account (CASA) ratio stood at 40.4% as on September 30, said IndusInd Bank in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated