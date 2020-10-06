IndusInd Bank posts 10% rise in Q2 deposits at 2.28 trillion

MUMBAI : Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported 10% year-on-year rise in its deposits at ₹2.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended September.

It had deposits totalling ₹2.07 lakh crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal (Q2 FY20). In the first quarter of the current fiscal, it had deposits of ₹2.11 lakh crore.

Of the ₹2.28 lakh crore deposits in Q2 FY21, retail and deposits from small customers amounted to ₹75,610 crore compared to ₹67,318 crore in Q1 FY21.

The bank said its net advances grew by 2% in Q2 FY21 to ₹2 lakh crore as compared to ₹1.97 lakh crore in the same period of last fiscal and ₹1,98 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.

The current account saving account (CASA) ratio stood at 40.4% as on September 30, said IndusInd Bank in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

