Home >Companies >News >IndusInd Bank posts 10% rise in Q2 deposits at 2.28 trillion
The current account saving account ratio stood at 40.4% as on Sept 30, said IndusInd Bank in regulatory filings at stock exchanges (Photo: Mint)
The current account saving account ratio stood at 40.4% as on Sept 30, said IndusInd Bank in regulatory filings at stock exchanges (Photo: Mint)

IndusInd Bank posts 10% rise in Q2 deposits at 2.28 trillion

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 04:18 PM IST ANI

IndusInd Bank reports 10% year-on-year rise in its deposits at 2.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended Sept. The lender had deposits 2.07 lakh crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal

MUMBAI : Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported 10% year-on-year rise in its deposits at 2.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended September.

It had deposits totalling 2.07 lakh crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal (Q2 FY20). In the first quarter of the current fiscal, it had deposits of 2.11 lakh crore.

Of the 2.28 lakh crore deposits in Q2 FY21, retail and deposits from small customers amounted to 75,610 crore compared to 67,318 crore in Q1 FY21.

The bank said its net advances grew by 2% in Q2 FY21 to 2 lakh crore as compared to 1.97 lakh crore in the same period of last fiscal and 1,98 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.

The current account saving account (CASA) ratio stood at 40.4% as on September 30, said IndusInd Bank in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout