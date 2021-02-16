OPEN APP
Shares of IndusInd Bank gained 0.06% to close at ₹1058.25 on Tuesday on the NSE (Mint)
IndusInd Bank promoters pledge 42.7 mn or 5.6% stake with Catalyst Trusteeship

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 10:39 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

The shares were pledged by promoter entities IndusInd Ltd and IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. Catalyst Trusteeship is acting as security trustee on behalf of lenders, the filing said

Mumbai: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank's promoters have pledged 42.7 million shares or 5.6% of the equity with Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing.

The shares were pledged by promoter entities IndusInd Ltd and IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. Catalyst Trusteeship is acting as security trustee on behalf of lenders, the filing said. The filing did not disclose the names of the lender or the amount raised by pledging these shares.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, promoters held 14.5% stake.

Last month, Capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (sebi) provided an additional two weeks to promoters of IndusInd Bank for infusion of residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants issued to them last year worth over 2,695 crore.

IndusInd Bank reported a fall 34.41% in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 31 December to 852.76 crore, against 1,300.20 for the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income of the bank fell 1.40% for the quarter to 8,946.96 crore in Q3 FY21 over 9,073.93 crore in Q3 FY20.

Shares of IndusInd Bank gained 0.06% to close at 1058.25 on Tuesday on the NSE, while the benchmark index, Nifty fell 0.01% to 15,313.45 points.

