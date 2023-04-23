IndusInd Bank Q4 preview: Healthy loans, margins, provisions to be growth drivers; may recommend dividend on 24 April3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:54 PM IST
- Apart from Q4 results, IndusInd's board of directors are likely to consider and recommend dividend for FY23 in a meeting held on April 24.
Private sector lender, IndusInd Bank is the next big Q4 earnings in the banking space. The bank will present its last quarterly numbers for FY23 on April 24. The stock price of the bank will be in focus accordingly. An announcement for dividends for FY23 is likely on the cards as well.
