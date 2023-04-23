Private sector lender, IndusInd Bank is the next big Q4 earnings in the banking space. The bank will present its last quarterly numbers for FY23 on April 24. The stock price of the bank will be in focus accordingly. An announcement for dividends for FY23 is likely on the cards as well.

IndusInd Bank has already announced its balance sheet figures for March 2023 quarter. In Q4FY23, the lender's net advances rose by 21% YoY and 6% QoQ to ₹2,89,965 crore, while deposits climbed by 15% YoY and 3% QoQ to ₹3,36,443 crore.

Apart from Q4 results, IndusInd's board of directors are likely to consider and recommend dividend for FY23 in a meeting held on April 24.

During the December 2022 quarter, IndusInd surpassed estimates with a PAT of ₹1,959.20 crore up by a whopping 68.71% YoY and 9.65% QoQ. While net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,495.34 crore higher by 18.5% YoY and 4.5% QoQ. The lender's provisions dipped by 35.63% YoY and 6.69% sequentially to ₹1,064.73 crore.

As of December 31, 2022, IndusInd Bank's gross NPA and net NPA stood at 2.06% and 0.62% respectively.

Last week, on Friday, IndusInd Bank's stock price closed at ₹1,115.90 apiece down by ₹10.15 or 0.90% on BSE. The bank's m-cap is over ₹86,582 crore by end of April 23.

What to expect from IndusInd Bank in Q4?

Emkay Global expects IndusInd Bank to report healthy growth coupled with nearly stable margins and contained provisions to support profitability. In its preview note, the brokerage added, "Slippages are likely to remain at a moderate level, similar to Q2 levels."

Also, brokerage Sharekhan expects the bank's net interest margins (NIM) to remain stable, however, can be marginally lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis. It expects the lender's credit cost to witness further moderation.

Meanwhile, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher expect IndusInd Bank's earnings to be driven by decent loan growth of 21% YoY. NIM is seen at 4.65% for the quarter. With asset quality improving, the brokerage expects provisions to remain range bound.

Further, in its preview note, ICICI Direct said, "As per provisional numbers, IndusInd Bank’s advances reported strong growth of 21.3% YoY, 6.3% QoQ at ₹2.89 lakh crore. Deposits registered growth of 14.6% YoY and 3.4% QoQ at ₹3.36 lakh crore. CASA ratio was at ~40% during Q4FY23 versus 42.7% in Q4FY22. NII is to grow at 17.8% YoY and 4.4% QoQ to ₹4694 crore while non-interest income to grow 11.2% YoY at ₹2114 crore. C/I ratio to be at ~46% levels. Subsequently, PAT to grow 48% YoY (~2.8% QoQ) at ₹2,015 crore. Overall asset quality trend is expected to improve sequentially with GNPA at ~2% levels. Management commentary on growth would be key to watch."

On the back of expectations of healthy loan growth, marginally lower NIM, stable slippages, and marginal decline in the provision, Yes Securities has set a 'Buy' rating on IndusInd Bank for a target price of ₹1,400 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.