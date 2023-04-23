Further, in its preview note, ICICI Direct said, "As per provisional numbers, IndusInd Bank’s advances reported strong growth of 21.3% YoY, 6.3% QoQ at ₹2.89 lakh crore. Deposits registered growth of 14.6% YoY and 3.4% QoQ at ₹3.36 lakh crore. CASA ratio was at ~40% during Q4FY23 versus 42.7% in Q4FY22. NII is to grow at 17.8% YoY and 4.4% QoQ to ₹4694 crore while non-interest income to grow 11.2% YoY at ₹2114 crore. C/I ratio to be at ~46% levels. Subsequently, PAT to grow 48% YoY (~2.8% QoQ) at ₹2,015 crore. Overall asset quality trend is expected to improve sequentially with GNPA at ~2% levels. Management commentary on growth would be key to watch."