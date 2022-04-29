IndusInd Bank Q4FY22: PAT rises over 55% YoY, dividend declared

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asset quality in the quarter was stable. IndusInd Bank posted a gross NPA of 2.27% in Q4FY22 against 2.67% in Q4FY21 and 2.48% in Q3FY22. Net NPA was at 0.64% in Q4 of FY22 compared to 0.69% of Q4FY21and 0.71% of Q3FY22.
Private sector lender, IndusInd Bank registered a whopping 55.42% YoY growth in standalone net profit to ₹1,361.37 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). The bank had posted a net profit of ₹875.95 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.
The Q4 PAT rose by 17.23% from ₹1,161.27 crore in the preceding quarter.
Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at ₹3,985.16 crore in Q4FY22 - rising by 12.75% from ₹3,534.61 crore in the same quarter last year. The NII rose by 5.05% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Provisions and contingencies in Q4FY22 stood at ₹1,463.52 crore - lower than ₹1,865.69 crore in Q4FY21 and ₹1,654.05 crore in Q3FY22 respectively.
In a meeting held today, the IndusInd Bank board approved payment of dividend at the rate of ₹8.5 per equity share of ₹10 each for the Financial Year 2021-22 (85%), subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
On BSE, IndusInd Bank shares closed at ₹978.20 apiece down by 0.94%.