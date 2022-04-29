Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IndusInd Bank Q4FY22: PAT rises over 55% YoY, dividend declared

IndusInd Bank Q4FY22: PAT rises over 55% YoY, dividend declared

Private sector lender, IndusInd Bank registered a whopping 55.42% YoY growth in standalone net profit to 1,361.37 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). The bank had posted a net profit of 875.95 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

The Q4 PAT rose by 17.23% from 1,161.27 crore in the preceding quarter.

Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at 3,985.16 crore in Q4FY22 - rising by 12.75% from 3,534.61 crore in the same quarter last year. The NII rose by 5.05% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Provisions and contingencies in Q4FY22 stood at 1,463.52 crore - lower than 1,865.69 crore in Q4FY21 and 1,654.05 crore in Q3FY22 respectively.

Asset quality in the quarter was stable. IndusInd Bank posted a gross NPA of 2.27% in Q4FY22 against 2.67% in Q4FY21 and 2.48% in Q3FY22. Net NPA was at 0.64% in Q4 of FY22 compared to 0.69% of Q4FY21and 0.71% of Q3FY22.

In a meeting held today, the IndusInd Bank board approved payment of dividend at the rate of 8.5 per equity share of 10 each for the Financial Year 2021-22 (85%), subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

On BSE, IndusInd Bank shares closed at 978.20 apiece down by 0.94%.