IndusInd Bank posted a net profit of ₹3,404 crore in 9MFY22 rising by 70% from ₹2,004 crore in the same period last year. Net Interest Income for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 increased to ₹11,016 crore as compared to ₹9,993 crore for the corresponding previous nine months, which grew by 10% YoY.

