IndusInd Bank raises 2021 cr via conversion of warrants issued to promoters

On the successful conversion of the preferential warrants, Mr Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO of IndusInd Bank said, “The conversion of warrants at a significant premium reflects strong commitment of the Promoter entities to the Bank. With this capital raise and continued economic recovery, the Bank is well positioned to execute our strategy of “Scale with Sustainability". I thank the Promoters for their steadfast belief in the management and supporting the Bank in every opportunity for capital contribution."