IndusInd Bank reappoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD, CEO

“Further to our letter dated March 10 and March 11, 2023 regarding re-appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today has decided to seek approval of Shareholders of the Bank by means of an Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot for re-appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia," said IndusInd Bank in its regulatory filing.