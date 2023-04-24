IndusInd Bank reappoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD, CEO

IndusInd Bank reappoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD, CEO2 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- The bank has appointed Sumant Kathpalia as MD, CEO for a period of two years, with effect from 24 March, 2023
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said that it's board has reappointed Sumant Kathpalia as MD and CEO for a period of two years with effect from 24 March,2023.
“Further to our letter dated March 10 and March 11, 2023 regarding re-appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today has decided to seek approval of Shareholders of the Bank by means of an Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot for re-appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia," said IndusInd Bank in its regulatory filing.
The bank has also announced its march quarter results. It reported a rise of 49.88 per cent in standalone net profit of ₹2040.51 crore crore for the quarter ended March 31 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹1361.37 crore. from the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The lender's net interest income totaled ₹4,669.46 crore, up 17% over the previous year.
Its retail loans grew by 7 percent QoQ improving share of retail loans at 54 percent. Corporate growth driven by Mid & Small corporate at 7 percent QoQ and Large corporate at 5 percent QoQ.
IndusInd Bank reported that other income came at ₹2,154 crores for the quarter ended March 31,2023 as against ₹1,903 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, grew by 13% YoY.
The core fee grew by 27% YoY to ₹2,087 crores as against ₹1,644 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year.
The bank has also declared a dividend of ₹14 per equity share of ₹10 each.
“The Board also recommended payment of dividend at the rate of Rs.14 per equity share of Rs. 10/-each of the Bank, for the Financial Year 2022-23 (140%), subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual (General Meeting)," said IndusInd Bank.
This is compared to ₹8.50 per share (85%) for FY 2021-22. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 0.76%.
However, the stock has been trading flat on Monday. The stock closed 1.25 per cent down at ₹1,102 on Monday.
