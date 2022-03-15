IndusInd Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits; Check latest rates here

Surprisingly, the lender gives a 4.25% rate on FDs valuing between Rs5.50 crore to Rs5.75 crore on tenures ranging from 1 year and up to 10 years. Further, the rates varied from 3.1-3.5% for these values on tenures from 7 days to less than a year. However, the rates for these deposits' values are lower compared to FD interest rates offered in other tenures and other deposits by the bank.