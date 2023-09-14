IndusInd Bank settles default dispute with Coffee Day Global

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank on Wednesday informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it has reached a settlement with Coffee Day Global and has withdrawn the insolvency petition against the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A lawyer who is part of the deal said on the condition of anonymity that the debt in question was sold to ASREC (India) Ltd, an asset reconstruction company. A joint settlement application has also been filed by the two in the matter.

Following this, the Chennai bench of the appeals tribunal set aside a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order from 20 July, which had allowed the initiation of insolvency resolution against Coffee Day Global Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Coffee Day has settled the entire debt to IndusInd by way of assignment of debt to ARSEC ARC. A joint settlement memo (was) filed, and (an) order has been passed by (the) NCLAT today," said a senior counsel from Skanda Legal, the firm representing IndusInd Bank in this case. The company’s stock hit the upper circuit of 20% on Wednesday.

IndusInd Bank, one of the financial creditors, had approached the NCLT against Coffee Day Global over a default of ₹94 crore.

In its 20 July order, NCLT admitted IndusInd’s plea and ordered insolvency against the company. Shailendra Ajmera was appointed as the interim resolution professional to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the company. Aggrieved by the order, the company approached the appeals forum, which stayed the proceedings and issued a notice to IndusInd Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}