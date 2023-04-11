Indusind Bank signs co-financing loan agreement with Citi & JICA for $125 mn

Indusind Bank signs co-financing loan agreement with Citi & JICA for $125 mn2 min read . 03:22 PM IST
The private lender said that it will utilise the co-finance funding for onlending to the agricultural sector
Domestic private sector lender Indusind Bank on Tuesday said that Japanese lender JICA has teamed with Citibank to provide $125 million funding line to it .
The private lender said that it will utilise the co-finance funding for onlending to the agricultural sector, in statement issued on Tuesday.
Indusind Bank said Citi arranged the high impact social finance offering to improve financial access for farmers and catalyze capital investment in the agricultural sector in India.
JICA has been active in funding commitments to India especially in the last few years which have witnessed a deepening of Indo-Japan ties, and the two countries also coming together to be a part of the Quad along with the US and Australia.
JICA's previous commitments to India include over ₹4,000 crore support to build the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.
Citing official data said the agriculture sector accounts for 17 per cent of GDP and employs 45 per cent of the people, and added that there is an urgent need to improve access to finance to stimulate capital investments in the agricultural sector.
It said Indusind has a presence in key agro centres across rural and semi urban locations.
Citi's head of corporate bank for South Asia K Balasubramanian said the facility will be helpful in purchase of farm equipment, seeds, and fertilizers for farmers and will also be used by small agricultural supply chain service providers.
In the past, Citi has committed USD 1 trillion to sustainable finance by 2030, as well as expanding access to basic services for 15 million underserved and low-income households, including 10 million women.
On Tuesday, the company's scrip ended 0.43 per cent up at ₹1073.95 on BSE.
