IndusInd Bank, Spandana Sphoorty bicker over executive appointments

Mumbai: In a strange turn of events, IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said two senior executives of its subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), whose appointments microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty had announced a day ago, cannot be relieved immediately.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd had on Monday announced that Shalabh Saxena, currently the head of BFIL, has accepted the position of managing director and chief executive. The appointment became necessary after the exit of founder Padmaja G. Reddy earlier this month. The second appointment was that of Ashish Damani, the chief financial officer of Bharat Financial Inclusion and was supposed to join Spandana Sphoorty as the president and chief financial officer.

However, neither Saxena nor Damani have tendered their resignation at BFIL, IndusInd Bank informed the exchanges.

“As per the terms of their employment, once the resignation is tendered, it is subject to acceptance by the board of directors of BFIL. Upon acceptance by the board, a specified notice period is also required to be served. However, as neither of them have tendered their resignations to BFIL, such due process has not been initiated," the private lender said.

Bharat Financial Inclusion is in the midst of a controversy following its admission that nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed without customer consent, owing to a “technical glitch". On 6 November, the lender said an independent review has been initiated by the bank to see if there is any process lapse or accounting failure at BFIL. The issue, it said, was highlighted by the field staff within two days and the technical glitch was rectified expeditiously.

On Tuesday, IndusInd also referred to these transactions and said since these are subject matter of an ongoing review, the continued employment Saxena and Damani at BFIL is critical to the closure of the process.

“Accordingly, they cannot be relieved from the services of BFIL, until completion of the said review," it said.

The lender also contended that as per their contractual terms of employment, both the executives are prohibited from accepting employment at a competitor of BFIL, unless approved in writing by the board.

“As stated above, as resignation from BFIL has not been tendered to the board by Shalabh Saxena and/or Ashish Damani, any purported acceptance by them of employment at Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd would be in contravention of the terms of their employment with BFIL," it said.

To be sure, Spandana Sphoorty has seen some amount of controversy in recent weeks. Its founder and managing director Padmaja G. Reddy was asked to resign from the microlender following differences with the majority shareholder Kedaara Capital over the company’s proposed sale to Axis Bank Ltd, Mint reported on 4 November. In an email to the company’s employees and its board, Reddy, the founder of the Hyderabad-based lender, claimed she was forced to resign for objecting to Kedaara’s attempt to sell the company at a depressed valuation to Axis Bank.

“I opposed underselling of the company to Axis Bank at a throwaway price. While other MFIs were acquired at 4.75x and 3.5x BV (book value) multiples in the past few months, Kedaara wanted to sell Spandana at 1.6x, which is one-third of other companies’ valuation," she wrote.

