IndusInd Bank, Spandana Sphoorty bicker over executive appointments

Bharat Financial Inclusion is in the midst of a controversy following its admission that nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed without customer consent, owing to a “technical glitch". On 6 November, the lender said an independent review has been initiated by the bank to see if there is any process lapse or accounting failure at BFIL. The issue, it said, was highlighted by the field staff within two days and the technical glitch was rectified expeditiously.