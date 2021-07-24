Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IndusInd Bank to raise up to 30,000 cr through equity and debt

IndusInd Bank to raise up to 30,000 cr through equity and debt

The bank did not specify a timeline for raising debt and equity capital.
07:11 PM IST

The bank's board approved a proposal for raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities

IndusInd Bank on Saturday said it is planning to raise up to 30,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth.

The bank's board approved a proposal for raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode such as Qualified Institutional Placement or American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts, it said in a BSE filing.

The funds will be raised on a private placement basis.

The bank proposes to raise up to 30,000 crore or its equivalent amount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary, subject to approval of the shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals, it said. 

However, the bank did not specify a timeline for raising debt and equity capital.

The proposal will be taken up at Annual General Meeting slated for August 26.

Besides, the board in its meeting approved a proposal to raise authorised capital to 1,000 crore from existing 857 crore. 

Last September, the bank had raised 3,288 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the promoter group and select investors.

