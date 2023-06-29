Reliance Cap lenders back IndusInd bid

Reliance Cap lenders back IndusInd bid1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Lenders to Reliance Capital have voted in favor of IndusInd Group's resolution plan, with 99% supporting the proposal. Under the plan, IndusInd International Holdings will offer an upfront cash amount of INR 9,661 crore ($1.3 billion) to the lenders. The approved offer indicates a recovery rate of 43%. The plan will be submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal next month. However, the sale is awaiting the outcome of a plea filed in the Supreme Court challenging the extension of the auction deadline.
Mumbai: A majority of lenders to Reliance Capital Ltd have voted in favour of IndusInd Group’s resolution plan for the bankrupt firm, two people aware of the development said.
