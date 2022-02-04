MUMBAI : IndusInd Bank Ltd on Friday filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process.

The application has been filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The private sector lender, which is also a financial creditor to Zee Entertainment has claimed a default of ₹83 crores by the company.

The company is a party to the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA) entered in to with IndusInd for a term loan facility advanced to Siti Networks Ltd, an exchange filing by the company said.

This default under the DSRA has also has been challenged by the bank before the Delhi High Court and currently the matter is sub-judice.

The matter pertains to DSRA guarantee agreement under which IndusInd Bank had extended a ₹400 debt facility to Siti Networks ltd, a 100% subsidiary of ZEEL. The loan was sanctioned against guarantee provided by promoter group, ZEEL.

As per the DSRA IndusInd had issued a notice to Zee for accelerated payment of the entire amount in October 2020. Zee has been contesting that as a guarantor, its liability is limited to an amount equivalent to one quarter's interest and a further amount equivalent to one quarter's principal instalment as and when due.

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Sony Pictures Networks India.

Sony will hold majority stake in the merged company, ZEE promoter family to own 3.99% with an option to increase stake up to 20% from market.

Meanwhile, the media firm is locked in a legal tussle with its majority shareholders – Invesco developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund. The matter pertains to Invesco Developing Markets Fund’s petition wherein it requisitioned to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to hold an extraordinary general meeting.

The matter is currently pending before the Bombay High Court and various other forums.

