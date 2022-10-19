Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  IndusInd Q2 net up 60% on fall in provisions, higher income

IndusInd Q2 net up 60% on fall in provisions, higher income

1 min read . 11:17 PM ISTShayan Ghosh
The lender reported NIM of 4,302 crore in Q2FY23. mint

  • The bank’s total provisions during the period stood at 1,141 crore, down 33% from a year earlier

MUMBAI :Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of 1,787 crore in the June-September quarter, up 60% from the same period last year, on the back of higher income and lower provisions.

MUMBAI :Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of 1,787 crore in the June-September quarter, up 60% from the same period last year, on the back of higher income and lower provisions.

The bank’s total provisions during the period stood at 1,141 crore, down 33% from a year earlier. The lender also reported a net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and expended – of 4,302 crore in Q2 FY23, up 18%. Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, touched 4.24%, higher than the preceding quarter.

The bank’s total provisions during the period stood at 1,141 crore, down 33% from a year earlier. The lender also reported a net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and expended – of 4,302 crore in Q2 FY23, up 18%. Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, touched 4.24%, higher than the preceding quarter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“The quarter saw continued improvement across our key business units, both in terms of growth and asset quality. The first part of the year is seasonally weak for vehicles and microfinance, but we have seen one of the best performances by all the domains in the recent past," said Sumant Kathpalia, chief executive, IndusInd Bank.

The bank reported an 18% growth in overall advances from a year ago to 2.6 trillion as on 30 September.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“We saw broad-based loan growth, driven by all business units. The vehicle business recorded highest-ever quarterly disbursement of 10,664 crore; the microfinance business saw disbursements of 9,700 crore, putting behind the blip from regulatory changes," said Kathpalia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP