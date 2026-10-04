Industrial marketplace Pneucons disables UPI on orders from Oct 10, co-founder says ‘MDR ate 94% of our margins’

Ahmedabad-based industrial marketplace Pneucons has decided to stop accepting UPI payments from October 10, with its co-founder saying the imposition of merchant discount rate (MDR) on specified online transactions would significantly squeeze the company's margins.

“After thoughtful consideration we have decided to disable UPI going forward from 10th Oct,” Pritesh Lakhani, co-founder of Pneucons, said on X.

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The development comes after the government announced last month that a 0.4% MDR charge will apply on each person-to-merchant UPI transfer above ₹2,000, with effect from 15 October 2026. However, person-to-person UPI transfers and small merchant payments will continue to remain free.

How UPI MDR would hit Pneucons' margin? According to the social media post, Pneucons earns a 0.5% commission on the value of an order before tax. For a ₹10,000 order, this means the company earns ₹50 as its commission.

However, from October 15, UPI MDR of 0.4% would be charged on the total amount paid by the customer, including GST, Lakhani said. On a ₹10,000 order with 18% GST, the customer pays ₹11,800.

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At a 0.4% MDR, the UPI charge on ₹11,800 works out to ₹47.20. This leaves the company with only ₹2.80 from its original ₹50 commission. In other words, Lakhani said that the merchant charge on UPI payments would eat up 94% of Pneucons’ margin on every UPI order above ₹2,000.

MDR applies to GST too? The company's co-founder also said that the impact of this imposition will be higher because the company earns its commission on the pre-GST order value of ₹10,000 but pays MDR on the GST-inclusive amount of ₹11,800. This effectively adds ₹7.20 to the MDR cost on the order.

Also Read | From UPI MDR to tax audit due date: 5 key money changes from October

Lakhani also mentioned that GST of 18% is levied on the ₹47.20 MDR, adding another ₹8.50 to the payment cost. “The ₹8.50 GST on MDR is claimable, but it's paid upfront. That's working capital stuck on every order,” he added.

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Government sources told news agency ANI earlier, “There is no separate GST on MDR.” However, they clarified that GST would apply to applicable MDR charges, with businesses eligible for credits.

How will MDR charges be rolled out in India? Under the new framework, an MDR of 0.4% will apply to specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000. For transactions of ₹75,000 and above, the charge will be capped at ₹300 per transaction.

The additional charge is not payable by consumers. Instead, merchants have to bear the MDR, with the government directing banks to ensure that the cost is not passed on to customers in any way.

Also Read | UPI transactions lose pace as MDR looms

Additionally, transactions above ₹2,000 in essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will attract a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction.

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A separate, much lower MDR of 0.02% will apply to capital-market-related UPI payments, also capped at ₹300 per transaction. This category includes transactions involving mutual funds, securities, stock brokers and dealers.

Which merchants do not have to pay MDR? Street vendors and eligible neighbourhood shops will continue receiving payments without MDR. This covers small merchants who receive up to ₹1 lakh per month via UPI QR codes.

They must fall under the specified Person-to-Person-Merchant category to qualify for this exemption. All their transactions remain exempt under this category, helping protect smaller businesses from additional costs.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.