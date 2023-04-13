NEW DELHI : Veteran industrialist Keshub Mahindra, a champion of self-reliance and homegrown business who envisioned independent India as an industrial force, died on Wednesday morning. He was 99.

When the young Mahindra joined the company co-founded by his father in 1947, it was primarily a steel trader that later ventured into assembling utility vehicles. Mahindra took over as chairman in 1963, and when he hung up his boots in 2012, the group was already one of India’s largest conglomerates, its presence extending from farms to finance.

Mahindra, who believed in the strength of the domestic industry, was a member of the so-called Bombay Club, a group of leading industrialists led by Rahul Bajaj, which advocated protectionist policies in the 1970s and ’80s. However, when India’s economy opened up, Mahindra quickly spotted new opportunities and capitalized on them, vastly scaling up the group’s businesses. Currently, the Mahindra group operates in automotive, farm equipment, aerospace, defence, hospitality, financial services and information technology.

Despite suspecting the merits of economic liberalization and criticizing foreign companies entering India, Mahindra believed in leveraging technical expertise and access to markets that multinational companies had and stewarded several partnerships during his tenure at the group, including joint ventures with Ford in 1995 and Sanyo Special Steel in 1986.

Mahindra’s legacy is also marked by the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. In 1984, a gas leak at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal killed thousands of people and injured countless others. Mahindra, who was chairman of Union Carbide India at the time, was subsequently charged with criminal negligence. He was one of the eight executives convicted in the case but maintained he was innocent.

Mahindra kept a low profile after the setback but remained committed to industrial growth and development. He served as the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra until his retirement in 1997 and oversaw the transition to his nephew Anand Mahindra, who took over as chairman the same year. Under the latter’s leadership, the group has continued to expand, becoming a leading entity in the global automotive industry.

“Mr Keshub Mahindra was and will always remain a source of inspiration for the entire Mahindra Group and me. He was a man of principles and led from the front to preserve the legacy of our founders, which has ensured that the organization has remained rooted in ethics, values and good corporate governance," Anand Mahindra said in a statement.

Leaders of corporate India fondly remembered the legacy of Keshub Mahindra.

“Today, India has lost one of its most respected industrialists of our times. For me, Keshub Mahindra’s presence in my life was larger than life itself. He was my mentor - my friend, philosopher, and guide," said Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC. “Mr Mahindra served on the board of HDFC for over three decades, where he ingrained the importance of unwavering principles, ethics, and values in the organization," he added. Parekh also recalled Mahindra’s impeccable manners and understated style, which made him one of India’s most respected businessmen.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor Co., remembered Mahindra as a “grand pioneering leader" of independent India, with no match in the industrial world.

Nikunj Sanghi, one of Mahindra & Mahindra’s oldest and largest dealers, who has been associated with the group for 38 years, attributed his commitment to the brand and his success in the dealership business to Keshub Mahindra’s support. “He believed that a professional like me, who had no money or the wherewithal to own or run a dealership, could be successful because he valued his relationship with my father, who was the CEO of Rajasthan’s largest dealership. He wanted me to continue his legacy after my father could no longer do the job. The company provided me with the startup capital I needed to start a dealership in Alwar, a small town in Rajasthan. The dealership has now grown to become one of the biggest in the country and services all of eastern Rajasthan", Sanghi said.

“Even in his 80s, Mr. Mahindra would visit the office for a few hours in a suit, inspiring his colleagues with his work ethic and commitment to the business", he added.