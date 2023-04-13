Industrialist Keshub Mahindra dies at 993 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:27 AM IST
Mahindra took over as chairman in 1963, and when he hung up his boots in 2012, the group was already one of India’s largest conglomerates, its presence extending from farms to finance.
NEW DELHI : Veteran industrialist Keshub Mahindra, a champion of self-reliance and homegrown business who envisioned independent India as an industrial force, died on Wednesday morning. He was 99.
