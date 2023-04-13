Industrialist Keshub Mahindra dies at 99

Nikunj Sanghi, one of Mahindra & Mahindra’s oldest and largest dealers, who has been associated with the group for 38 years, attributed his commitment to the brand and his success in the dealership business to Keshub Mahindra’s support. “He believed that a professional like me, who had no money or the wherewithal to own or run a dealership, could be successful because he valued his relationship with my father, who was the CEO of Rajasthan’s largest dealership. He wanted me to continue his legacy after my father could no longer do the job. The company provided me with the startup capital I needed to start a dealership in Alwar, a small town in Rajasthan. The dealership has now grown to become one of the biggest in the country and services all of eastern Rajasthan", Sanghi said.