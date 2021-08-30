There is an effort from the government to push credit in India’s eastern states, but the lack of lending opportunities and unhealthy credit culture need to change before any headway can be made, according to bankers.

This and a few other points were raised at a 25 August meeting between Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and heads of public sector banks, according to two people aware of the development.

Sitharaman highlighted the need for improving the credit-deposit (CD) ratio in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. The CD ratio indicates how much of a bank’s deposit base is being utilized for loans.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks have to set aside 4% of deposits as cash reserve ratio (CRR) and another 18% in statutory liquidity ratio (SLR)-compliant holdings. The rest, along with other resources, can be used for lending.

Senior bankers now plan to visit the states more often and meet political leaders and local administration to discuss credit opportunities. “Public sector banks will soon decide on how to push more credit in these regions. However, it must be kept in mind that credit is also a function of lending avenues and repayment culture. We have witnessed that in some states of this region, local political leaders threaten bank employees when recovery action is initiated against defaulters," said one of the people mentioned above.

A credit push will not yield satisfactory results unless there is also a push for industrialization in eastern India, he said. Eastern states have a 13% share in total deposits, but a meagre 7% share in outstanding loans as on 31 March 2021, showed data from the central bank.

In comparison, the western region has a 26% share in deposits and a 32% share in outstanding loans on the same date. The CD ratio is 95% in Maharashtra, while it is 39% in Bihar.

“The savings of these states (in the eastern region) are used for providing loans in other states where the demand is greater. Eastern states also have to build the credit absorption capacity and this cannot be done by bankers," said the second person. There is no dearth of people from Bihar and other eastern states in banks, so posting locals with knowledge of the language is not a problem as long as credit can be absorbed, the person said.

Banks have recognized that in eastern states such as Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and even West Bengal, current and savings account deposits are piling up without a proportional rise in providing credit, the finance minister told reporters on 25 August.

“Banks should now as much as possible give the facility of greater credit expansion in those states. It is one thing to receive deposits from that region, but a plan is so desperately needed so that credit flow for business development in those regions can also be better promoted," Sitharaman said.

The Union government has been promoting the expansion of credit to nudge private consumption, which has remained sluggish for some time.

However, experts said credit push will only succeed if there was adequate demand, which seems to have been battered by covid.

Others argue that as many borrowers are unable to repay existing loans in the wake of the pandemic, it is unlikely that they would want to burden themselves with incremental credit unless a sustainable pickup in economic activity leads to stronger cash flow.

