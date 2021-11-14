Industry body urges Bihar government to end liquor prohibition

“The CIABC has asked Mr Kumar direct liquor factories to hire 50% of their workforce as women which will lead to economic self-reliance and empowerment. The CIABC has also proposed a special cess on the sale of liquor to fund alcohol de-addiction & rehabilitation centres. It has suggested penal compounding of existing liquor-related cases in order to cut down the massive backlog as well as to help the state earn additional revenues to the tune of ₹1,000 crores," it added.