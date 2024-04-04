Industry body withdraws case after IOCL cancels green-hydrogen tender
The Independent Green Hydrogen Producers Association had accused IOCL of having a conflict of interest in the tender and favouring its joint-venture company GH4India Pvt Ltd.
New Delhi: The Independent Green Hydrogen Producers Association withdrew its case against Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, after the state-owned company cancelled its first tender for a green hydrogen manufacturing plant in February. The court allowed the industry body to withdraw the petition as the cancellation rendered it irrelevant.