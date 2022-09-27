Industry gets extension for implementation of new EV battery testing standards

The new rules were only notified on September 1, with less than a month given to the industry to switch over its entire manufacturing set-up, sourcing & certifications to a much more stricter set of regulations. Though the industry is confident the norms can be easily met and set a high benchmark for the developing EV industry, manufacturers point out that additional design and process-related requirements in the new standards will require a certain level of supply chain readiness, which could not have been achieved in only a month. Rushing to meet the new norms may be counter-productive as the time crunch in re-designing battery packs and lack of clarity in certain testing processes could lead to shoddy implementation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}