Industry, govt need to woo migrant workers with benefits: Ajit Isaac, Quess Corp

NEW DELHI : Keeping migrant workers away from economic nerve centres would only delay economic recovery, argues Ajit Isaac, chairman & MD at Quess Corp Limited, one of India's largest staffing and business services companies. Excerpts from an interview with Mint.

How sustainable would be an economic recovery with many migrant workers back in their villages?

There are 120 million migrant workers and one out of four have gone back, which is 30 million. Getting them back is very critical to getting the economy restarted. We think that employers, government, NGOs and industry bodies should come together to provide five things — accommodation, transport, food, healthcare, training and development. Without these we don’t think we can get migrants back.

There could be non-subsidy benefits. Give a one-year waiver on a few things. For example, the PF contribution by the employer and the employee. That way, you give more cash back to employees to spend. Second, take off the compulsory bonus payments mandated by law. Third, freeze the minimum wage for a year so that from an employer’s standpoint, there is no increase in the cost base.

Given the scale of public works programmes in their districts, what would be the willingness of workers to return?

There is an interplay of many issues. There are supplier states and consumer states when it comes to labour. Supplier states are UP, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand etc. Consumer states are Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The government’s 116 priority districts in the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan are mostly in the supplier states. Since there’s 125 days of guaranteed work for another four months, that means you won’t get anyone back before Diwali. It’s a wrong thing to do because the more you keep them back, the proclivity to come back to their previous points of work will be less.

If the same money being spent in retaining them in the supplier states is spent on providing the other five things I mentioned, you will get more productivity in the economic system. We will do further damage now if we keep funding the retention of migrant workforce in supplier states where they cannot be used for any consequential economic work. There are no factories that can utilise them.

An MSME lathe machine operator from Bangalore or Delhi would be working on a pond or lining a road in their villages — they are not utilising their skills. One of the ways to incentivise them to come back is to pay a minimum sustenance wage of ₹6,000 to all the workers who come back. Pay it over two-three months. But instead of routing it through Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, route it through the industry.

Which sectors have the demand for labour now?

We are getting demand from pockets of the economy that are opening up. Tourism, hotels, cab operators, airlines, real estate, metals and energy, insurance — they will take time to come back. There is a constant need for people in essential services that people use on a daily basis. Then there are industries that help in the resurgence of the economy such as logistics, staffing, BFSI etc. In the last two categories, there is demand. But supply is a problem in categories dependent on migrants such as delivery boys in the e-commerce sector, facilities management, security services.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via