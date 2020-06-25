Industry, govt need to woo migrant workers with benefits: Ajit Isaac, Quess Corp

There is an interplay of many issues. There are supplier states and consumer states when it comes to labour. Supplier states are UP, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand etc. Consumer states are Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The government’s 116 priority districts in the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan are mostly in the supplier states. Since there’s 125 days of guaranteed work for another four months, that means you won’t get anyone back before Diwali. It’s a wrong thing to do because the more you keep them back, the proclivity to come back to their previous points of work will be less.