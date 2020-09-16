Industry wants tax cuts to counter BS-VI price increase

Automobiles are subject to a base GST rate of 28%, besides a cess of 1-15%. While two-wheelers with engines of up to 250cc attract 28% in taxes, entry-level petrol and diesel cars are taxed at 29% and 31%, respectively. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which are longer than four metres with engines of 1.5 litre or more attract 43% tax, including 28% GST and 15% additional cess.