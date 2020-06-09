DELHI : Medicine sales in India fell for the second straight month in May as the protracted nationwide lockdown kept people indoors, reducing chances of non- coronavirus infections as well.

This caused a drop in sales of anti-infective drugs for treating food poisoning and flu during the month, showed data from drug market researcher AIOCD-AWACS.

“People are taking a lot of precautions, and the chances of contracting infections are lower as they are not going out or eating outside," said Rajeev Singhal, general secretary of All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists. “Visits to OPDs (out-patient departments) are also down and elective surgeries are postponed. Plus, we had seen panic buying of chronic drugs in April, which was no longer seen in May," Singhal said.

Sales of drugs for chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and diabetes, however, grew last month, though at a slower pace than April. Overall, medicine sales in India fell 9% in May to ₹10,342 crore from a year earlier. It followed a 11% drop in April. Drug sales grew 8.9% in March and 12.1% in February.

Sales of anti-infective medicines, the largest therapeutic segment, plunged by a fifth to ₹1,104 crore in May. Sales of cardiac care drugs grew 3.9%, slowing from a 5.9% rise in April, while those of anti-diabetes drugs grew 1.1%, lower than April’s 6.4% rise. Sales of respiratory drugs fell 6% in May to ₹653 crore, after growing by 0.3% in April.

“The covid crisis has impacted the IPM (Indian pharma market) and it continues to show negative growth in May," AIOCD-AWACS said, while highlighting that there has been “evidence of revival in some therapies..."

Kedar Upadhye, chief financial officer at Cipla, said in a recent interview that a fall in sales of respiratory drugs was expected as December to March is considered peak period for the segment while the lockdown has reduced chances of respiratory allergies, hitting drug sales.

Cipla was among the worst hit by the weak market, with its sales declining 13% to ₹459 crore in May, while GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories posted 10-17% decline.

India’s largest drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Abbott group, and others such as Lupin, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Intas Pharmaceuticals also saw sales declines. However, Ipca Laboratories—the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in India—posted a sales growth of 7% to ₹161 crore. The anti-malarial drug is being touted as a potential cure for covid-19 and is undergoing trials.

The anti-malarial segment showed a 14% jump in sales, the largest among all therapy areas, to ₹586 crore. Singhal said the jump in sales of HCQ reflects strong demand for the repurposed drug among hospitals and government agencies. “We told pharmacies to be vigilant about HCQ sales. The sales growth in May was actually because of the demand from hospitals for use in covid," he said.

