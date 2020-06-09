“People are taking a lot of precautions, and the chances of contracting infections are lower as they are not going out or eating outside," said Rajeev Singhal, general secretary of All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists. “Visits to OPDs (out-patient departments) are also down and elective surgeries are postponed. Plus, we had seen panic buying of chronic drugs in April, which was no longer seen in May," Singhal said.