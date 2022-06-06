Infibeam Avenues forays into Australian payments market

The total transaction value in the digital payments segment in Australia is projected to reach $92,130 million in 2022, which is expected to further reach $175,100 million by 2026, a statement said on Monday. While as per a recent report, Australia PoS (point of sale) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2020-24 on account of technological advancements, affordable internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smartphones, the statement added.