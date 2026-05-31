German chipmaker Infineon to expand India ops with new R&D and supply chain investments

In an interview, Mahajan said the former Siemens AG arm aims to nearly double its Indian workforce from 2,600 today to about 5,000 by 2030. The €14.66-billion giant’s expansion is driven by India’s green energy growth, supported by existing partnerships with Continental Device India Ltd (CDIL) and Kaynes Semicon, a unit of NSE-listed Kaynes Technologies. CDIL is among the pioneers of semiconductor chips and devices in India, and Kaynes Semicon makes semiconductor packages designed for power electronics, industrial systems, and emerging compute platforms.