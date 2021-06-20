Infinite Trade & Investment buys in two Adani group stocks worth 1,100 cr

MUMBAI : Infinite Trade & Investment Ltd has invested over ₹1,100 crore in two Adani Group firms between 10 and 19 June.

Infinite Trade & Investment have bought nearly 8.5 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd between 10 and 19 June each day worth ₹122.51 crore, ₹182.51 crore, ₹174.79 crore, ₹180.01 crore, ₹179.82 crore and ₹169.04 crore respectively.

Infinite Trade & Investment also bought 1.93 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone worth ₹126.81 crore on 19 June.

Both transactions have done via market purchase, according to BSE notice.

Adani Group shares were under pressure since last week, with investors wealth eroded over $13 billion after the Economic Times reported that national share depository froze the accounts of three Mauritius-based funds due to insufficient information on the owners.

The bulk of holdings of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund about $6 billion are shares of Adani's firms.

The Adani group had called the report “blatantly erroneous", and said it was done deliberately to mislead the investing community.

