Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Infinite Trade & Investment buys in two Adani group stocks worth 1,100 cr

Infinite Trade & Investment buys in two Adani group stocks worth 1,100 cr

Premium
Adani Group shares were under pressure since last week, with investors wealth eroded over $13 billion after the Economic Times reported that national share depository froze the accounts of three Mauritius-based funds due to insufficient information on the owners.
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Infinite Trade & Investment have bought nearly 8.5 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd between 10 and 19 June each day worth 122.51 crore, 182.51 crore, 174.79 crore, 180.01 crore, 179.82 crore and 169.04 crore respectively.

MUMBAI : Infinite Trade & Investment Ltd has invested over 1,100 crore in two Adani Group firms between 10 and 19 June.

Infinite Trade & Investment Ltd has invested over 1,100 crore in two Adani Group firms between 10 and 19 June.

Infinite Trade & Investment have bought nearly 8.5 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd between 10 and 19 June each day worth 122.51 crore, 182.51 crore, 174.79 crore, 180.01 crore, 179.82 crore and 169.04 crore respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Infinite Trade & Investment have bought nearly 8.5 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd between 10 and 19 June each day worth 122.51 crore, 182.51 crore, 174.79 crore, 180.01 crore, 179.82 crore and 169.04 crore respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Infinite Trade & Investment also bought 1.93 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone worth 126.81 crore on 19 June.

Both transactions have done via market purchase, according to BSE notice.

Adani Group shares were under pressure since last week, with investors wealth eroded over $13 billion after the Economic Times reported that national share depository froze the accounts of three Mauritius-based funds due to insufficient information on the owners.

The bulk of holdings of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund about $6 billion are shares of Adani's firms.

The Adani group had called the report “blatantly erroneous", and said it was done deliberately to mislead the investing community.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!