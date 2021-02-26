Inflation decline gave Bank of Mexico time to cut interest rates

Mexican central bankers saw a window of opportunity to reduce interest rates earlier this month amid a lull in inflation and signs that the country’s economic recovery will be slow in 2021, according to minutes of their meeting released Thursday.

The Bank of Mexico’s five-member board of governors voted unanimously on Feb. 11 to cut the overnight interest-rate target from 4.25% to 4%, resuming monetary easing after two meetings on hold.

The central bank left the door open to further reductions in borrowing costs, which coupled with the unanimous vote led many analysts to predict another quarter percentage-point cut at the March 25 meeting.

The annual inflation rate, currently at 3.8%, is expected to rise above 4% in the second quarter given a rebound in energy prices, although board members expect inflation to move back toward the bank’s 3% target in the second half of this year.

One board member said that the monetary pause in November and December missed a chance to step up the pace of interest-rate reductions, and that “there is a last window of opportunity to implement a greater monetary policy loosening aimed at mitigating the effects of the economic recession, before facing a period that promises to be difficult," according to the minutes.

Another member said the pause allowed the central bank to confirm that inflationary pressures seen in the middle of last year had faded.

Mexican goods and services output contracted 8.2% in 2020, according to revised data published Thursday. The recovery in the second half of last year is expected to continue this year, but limited by sluggish domestic demand.

Several board members said they saw a need for further interest-rate cuts, with one member noting Mexico is one of few countries with a positive interest rate after discounting expected inflation. Others struck a note of caution about the risks and benefits of future rate cuts.

“In our assessment the probability of another cut is smaller than what the market has been pricing and the majority of analysts is expecting," Alberto Ramos, Goldman Sachs’ chief Latin America economist, said in a report.

“The window of opportunity for more decisive easing may have passed by, but inflation friendly data could eventually open room for modest near-term additional accommodation," he added.

Of the 28 banks polled this week by Citibanamex, 21 expect the Bank of Mexico will cut its policy rate to 3.75% in March, with a median estimate that the rate will end this year at that level.

