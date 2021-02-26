Inflation decline gave Bank of Mexico time to cut interest rates

Inflation decline gave Bank of Mexico time to cut interest rates2 min read . 01:01 AM IST
Central bank board voted 5-0 in favor of Feb. 11 cut in overnight interest-rate target
Mexican central bankers saw a window of opportunity to reduce interest rates earlier this month amid a lull in inflation and signs that the country’s economic recovery will be slow in 2021, according to minutes of their meeting released Thursday.
The Bank of Mexico’s five-member board of governors voted unanimously on Feb. 11 to cut the overnight interest-rate target from 4.25% to 4%, resuming monetary easing after two meetings on hold.
