Inflation tests Tide maker’s laundry-detergent dominance

Laundry-soap prices vary widely. Liquid detergent ranges from less than $1 for 16 ounces of detergent for the lowest-cost, value brands, which includes Arm & Hammer, to more than $2 for the same amount for premium brands like Tide and Persil, owned by Germany’s Henkel, according to market-research firm IRI. Single-dose packets are pricier, ranging from around $3 for 16 ounces of detergent, to more than $6. Powdered detergent is generally less expensive than liquid alternatives.