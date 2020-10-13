Inflight-shutdown of PW engine on Airbus 320neo revives safety concerns

New Delhi: A Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine powered twin engined Airbus A320neo plane operated by Wadia Group-controlled no-frill carrier GoAir had in September faced an in-flight shutdown of one of its engines forcing pilots to land the aircraft on a single operational engine, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This revives safety concerns about the engine that have been plagued with issues since its inception in 2016.

The incident occured on GoAir flight G8-710 flying from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad on 19 September.

"GoAir's Airbus A320 Neo aircraft (registration VT-WGK) reported inflight shutdown of one of its engines while operating between Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on the night of 19 September," said one of the above mentioned people, requesting anonymity.

However, this wasn't an issue with Low Pressure Turbine (LPTs) or a vibration-related snag, which caused several groundings in the fast few years before the regulator mandated the engine maker to replace older engines with modified ones to address the woes.

Both PW engines of the aircraft, VT-WGK, have been modified by the company. Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is looking into faults in the engine’s heat-management and oil systems as possible causes for the inflight shutdown of one of the plane's engines, the person added.

A GoAir spokesperson didn't offer a comment. A PW India spokesperson said that the company wouldn't offer comments as the matter is under investigation. An Airbus spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

Following the reporting of several glitches on its engines powering A320neo planes, and after being directed by the aviation regulator, Pratt & Whitney (PW) has completed replacement of all the older engines powering Airbus A320neo fleet operated by India's largest airline IndiGo. IndiGo has about 134 Airbus A320neo family planes in its fleet.

However, this modification has been carried out only in 30 of 46 Airbus PW engine powered A320neo aircraft operated by GoAir, as of 15 September. While only IndiGo and GoAir operate Airbus A320neo planes in India, directions by DGCA allow only those A320neo planes with modified engines to fly.

