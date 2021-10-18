Influencer-led campaigns play a key role in our marketing mix: Vineet Sharma

It’s an evolution of consumer behaviour in India. People demand high standards from the brands they like. Today’s consumer is much more aware, and gone are those days of one-way communication from brands to consumers. Today, it’s a seamless two-way communication and when brands talk to consumers, consumers talk back. That, I think, is great because then you get the real pulse and a real-time voice of the consumer. You don’t have to wait one month for different resources to tell you how your campaign has done.