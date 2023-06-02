Info Edge initiates foreign audit into Rahul Yadav-backed 4B Networks1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 08:26 AM IST
After failed attempts to seek asked financial information from proptech startup 4B Networks, Info Edge announced to initiate a forensic audit into the Rahul Yadav-backed firm. The move has come in response to 4B Network's failure to provide asked financial information to investor Info Edge.
