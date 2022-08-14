Info Edge infuses ₹300 crore in Startup Investments2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 04:15 PM IST
Info Edge, which had its net profit hike at 85.5 per cent to ₹292.43 cr in April-June, has infused ₹300 crore in Startup Investments
IT company Info Edge, which owns portals like Naukri and 99Acres, said in a regulatory filing on Saturday that it has infused ₹300 crore in its subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd (SIHL). Info Edge holds 100 per cent state in Startup Investments.