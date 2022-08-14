Info Edge infuses 300 crore in Startup Investments

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 66.5 per cent to ₹547.26 crore during the reported quarter from ₹328.6 crore in the June 2021 quarter. Info Edge billing on the standalone basis, including from the acquired business of Zwayam and DoSelect, grew by 66.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹537 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}