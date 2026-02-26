Info Edge to invest ₹250 crore in fund to back growth-stage tech startups

Info Edge (India) on Thursday said its board has approved a commitment of up to ₹250 crore to B8 Fund I, a newly launched alternative investment fund focused on growth-stage technology companies in India.

The commitment will be made directly by Info Edge and/or through its wholly owned subsidiaries, in one or more tranches, the company said in an exchange filing.

B8 Fund I is a scheme under B8 Trust, registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a Category II AIF under the Sebi (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012.

The fund was launched on 12 February 2026, and will invest in growth-stage, tech-enabled businesses operating in or primarily focused on India. The capital will be drawn down over the fund's eight-year life, which can be extended by two years with the consent of two-thirds of contributors.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Smartweb Internet Services Ltd, will act as the fund's sponsor and investment manager, meaning Info Edge retains operational control over how the capital is deployed.

As a result of this arrangement, B8 Fund I will be classified as a related party of Info Edge under Sebi's listing regulations. The company has stated that the transaction is on an “arm's length” basis and that promoters have no personal interest in the fund.

The company already operates Info Edge Ventures, a three-fund early-stage vehicle with commitments of ₹2,300 crore, Capital2B with ₹280 crore committed across one fund, and Redstart, through which it has deployed ₹110 crore directly.

Redstart backs early-stage startups in deeptech and SaaS, with a portfolio that includes robotics firm Unbox Robotics, neurotechnology startup BrainSight AI, drone company Skylark Drones, electric aircraft venture The ePlane Company, and industrial robotics startup CynLr.

Its balance-sheet investment programme accounts for an additional ₹2,000 crore. The fair market value of the total portfolio, spanning balance sheet holdings and all fund vehicles, including capital raised from external limited partners, stood at approximately ₹48,000 crore as of 31 December 2025.

No regulatory approvals are required for the transaction to proceed.

Info Edge first backed Policybazaar in 2008 and Zomato in 2010, when the two startups were valued at just ₹21 crore and ₹9.4 crore, respectively.