Info Edge to sell stake worth 750 cr in Zomato-IPO

“The Board of Directors of the Company today considered and have given their approval to the Company to participate in the said Offer for Sale of up to such number of shares of Zomato Limited as would aggregate upto ₹ 7,500 million, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the Red Herring Prospectus and the Prospectus, and in certain other offer documents and agreements," said Info Edge as a part of its official filings.