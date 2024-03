Info Edge applications Naukri, 99acres and Shiksha are relisted back on Play Store, company founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said on Saturday.

“Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the play store. An effort very well led by Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management," writes Bhikchandani on X.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!