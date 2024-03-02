Info Edge's applications Naukri, 99acres and Shiksha are back on Play Store, a day after the tech giant took action against multiple Indian app developers in dispute over fee payment

Info Edge applications Naukri, 99acres, and Naukrigulf have been reinstated by Google India on Play Store, company founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said on Saturday.

Applauding the team to contain the damage control with their smart crisis management, Bhikchandani wrote on X, “Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. An effort very well led by Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management."

A day ago, Google India took down the Naukri.com Job Search App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf Job Search App, 99acres Buy/Sell/Rent Property and Shiksha) from Play Store, Info Edge said in its BSE filing on Friday.

The development came after the tech giant took action against multiple Indian firms by removing their applications from the Play Store over a dispute on service fee payments.

Justifying its action against 10 companies, Google said that these firms, including ‘many well-established’ ones had avoided paying fees despite benefitting from the platform. Google's action against the firm has come as a surprise to the Indian firms as it was taken without giving due and sufficient notice by Google.

After Google's action against its applications, Info Edge clarified that the users who have already downloaded applications on their devices, or those who are using the applications on mobile or desktop through the web platform can continue to use the services.

"The company is reviewing and evaluating the next course of action and working with Google in this regard, to ensure that the company’s mobile applications are reinstated on Google Play Store, in the best timely manner," the filing added.

Google dispute of fee payment with Indian applications The dispute between the Alphabet Inc-owned tech giant with Indian firms originated after Google imposed a fee of 11-26 per cent on in-app payments after anti-competition body CCI ordered scrapping of an earlier system of charging 15-30 per cent.

After the Supreme Court didn't provide interim relief to companies behind these applications in their battle against Google's platform fees, the tech giant went ahead to delist the apps for not paying the fee.

Reacting to Google's action, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said that his company had cleared all pending invoices by Google promptly. He also said that his company followed Google's policies and even called for the development of India's own 'App Store.

