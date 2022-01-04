Bengaluru: Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based digital platform and software engineering company, has appointed former Mindtree Ltd executive Dayapatra Nevatia as president and chief operating officer (COO), responsible for global operations.

Nevatia will be reporting to chief executive officer Ayan Mukerji, wherein he will support and execute Infogain’s strategy of combining cloud, experience, and artificial intelligence (AI) to build innovative human-centered digital solutions for our customers, the company said.

Nevatia has close to three decades of experience in client value creation and delivery, incubating new business verticals, managing large P&Ls, and leading global organizations with more than 100,000 employees. In his most recent role as Mindtree’s Executive Director and COO, he was responsible for designing, planning, and implementing business strategies and operating plans that align with the company’s vision and long-term goals.

Prior to Mindtree, Nevatia served in senior leadership roles at Accenture for many years. As managing director and director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centres in India for Accenture, he was part of their Indian executive leadership team, delivering programs in system integration, application outsourcing, infrastructure, digital, and security services across different industry groups.

Dayapatra has a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from IET, Lucknow and a master’s degree in General Management from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centres in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai.

