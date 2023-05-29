Without data you’re just another person with an opinion," American statistician Edwards Deming once said. But if data is indeed the new oil, we’re a species dipping, and even drowning, in it today. A recent study by Oracle conducted among 14,000 employees and business leaders across 17 countries found that more data is not helping. Rather it has led to a crisis in decision-making. Around 78% of the workforce could be facing an overload of data from ever-increasing sources, with 29% overwhelmed by the feeling of having too much data, the survey found. This points to a known consequence of technology: information overload and lack of knowledge and trust with data. Mint explores: